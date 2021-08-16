CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCM) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,800 shares, an increase of 238.5% from the July 15th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.
Shares of CHSCM stock opened at $28.45 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.19. CHS has a one year low of $25.65 and a one year high of $28.77.
About CHS
