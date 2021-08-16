CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCM) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,800 shares, an increase of 238.5% from the July 15th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Shares of CHSCM stock opened at $28.45 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.19. CHS has a one year low of $25.65 and a one year high of $28.77.

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, provides grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Ag, and Nitrogen Production. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane and other natural gas liquids.

