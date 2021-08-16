CIBC Increases Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) Price Target to C$22.00

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) had its price target boosted by CIBC to C$22.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.96% from the stock’s previous close.

AQN has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$16.50 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. CSFB set a C$16.50 price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$22.00 target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Algonquin Power & Utilities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$18.36.

TSE AQN traded up C$0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$19.65. 678,339 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,195,383. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$19.19. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a one year low of C$17.80 and a one year high of C$22.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.71, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.71.

In other Algonquin Power & Utilities news, Senior Officer Jennifer Sara Tindale sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.60, for a total transaction of C$37,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$833,838.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

