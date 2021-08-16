Cielo S.A. (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) Short Interest Update

Cielo S.A. (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,700 shares, a drop of 76.8% from the July 15th total of 141,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 171,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS CIOXY traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.60. 34,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 208,128. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.71. Cielo has a twelve month low of $0.48 and a twelve month high of $0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.40.

Cielo (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cielo had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 7.16%. The company had revenue of $530.80 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.003 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%.

About Cielo

Cielo SA Cielo SA engages in the provision of payment processing solutions. It provides credit and debit cards, accreditation services for commercial establishments and service merchants, installation and maintenance of electronic terminals, data collection and processing of electronic and manual transactions.

