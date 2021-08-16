Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $968.60 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) will report $968.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Ciena’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $975.58 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $960.00 million. Ciena posted sales of $976.71 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, September 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Ciena will report full-year sales of $3.60 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.57 billion to $3.62 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.82 billion to $3.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ciena.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. Ciena had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The firm had revenue of $833.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ciena from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Ciena from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, upped their price target on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.14.

Shares of NYSE:CIEN traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $55.75. The company had a trading volume of 4,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,308,011. Ciena has a 1-year low of $38.03 and a 1-year high of $61.09. The company has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.25, for a total value of $291,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total transaction of $105,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,599 shares of company stock worth $2,577,022 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CIEN. Spring Creek Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 64.1% in the first quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC now owns 7,634,591 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $417,765,000 after acquiring an additional 2,982,200 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Ciena by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,360,829 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $361,867,000 after buying an additional 1,418,204 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ciena by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,877,338 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $868,808,000 after buying an additional 1,085,289 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP raised its holdings in Ciena by 123.4% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,723,011 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $94,283,000 after buying an additional 951,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Ciena by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,652,756 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $150,918,000 after buying an additional 804,544 shares during the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ciena

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

