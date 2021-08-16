Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) Receives $75.65 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-three analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $76.00.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upgraded Cimarex Energy to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist Securities upgraded Cimarex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist upgraded Cimarex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of XEC. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cimarex Energy in the first quarter worth $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 7,200.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,482 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 159.7% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 574 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 112.7% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,059 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 29.7% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XEC traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.83. 3,439 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,243,728. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.31. The stock has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -188.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.60. Cimarex Energy has a twelve month low of $22.39 and a twelve month high of $76.39.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $712.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.83 million. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 34.56% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The business’s revenue was up 185.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.51) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cimarex Energy will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

