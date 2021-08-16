Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Mizuho

Mizuho upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Mizuho currently has $95.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock, up from their prior target price of $89.00.

XEC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Cimarex Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Evercore ISI cut Cimarex Energy to an outperform rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays cut Cimarex Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. UBS Group cut Cimarex Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Cimarex Energy to a buy rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $75.76.

Shares of NYSE XEC opened at $63.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.31. The firm has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -188.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Cimarex Energy has a 12-month low of $22.39 and a 12-month high of $76.39.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $712.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.83 million. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 34.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 185.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.51) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cimarex Energy will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in Cimarex Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Murchinson Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $1,811,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy during the second quarter valued at about $16,664,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 133,647 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,682,000 after purchasing an additional 17,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berry Street Capital Management LLP bought a new position in Cimarex Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,339,000. 85.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

