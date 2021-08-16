Citadel Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GHYB)

Citadel Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GHYB) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 87,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,338 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GHYB. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 113.8% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 19,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 10,577 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $489,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $132,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 214.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 110,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,519,000 after purchasing an additional 75,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 25,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GHYB opened at $49.97 on Monday. Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.82 and a twelve month high of $51.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.11.

