Citadel Advisors LLC Purchases 64,806 Shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW)

Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW) by 100.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 129,019 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64,806 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF were worth $4,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barber Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $9,094,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $808,000. Marshall Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $793,000. Finally, Harfst & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $445,000.

Get Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF stock opened at $37.05 on Monday. Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $34.81 and a 12 month high of $39.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 20th were paid a dividend of $0.039 per share. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 19th. This is an increase from Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

See Also: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.