ClinTex CTi (CTI) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $685,373.00

ClinTex CTi (CURRENCY:CTI) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. During the last week, ClinTex CTi has traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ClinTex CTi coin can currently be bought for $0.0894 or 0.00000192 BTC on popular exchanges. ClinTex CTi has a total market cap of $10.23 million and approximately $685,373.00 worth of ClinTex CTi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.31 or 0.00062870 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003239 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00016793 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $437.62 or 0.00938582 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.53 or 0.00110521 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.15 or 0.00047512 BTC.

ClinTex CTi Profile

ClinTex CTi (CRYPTO:CTI) is a coin. It was first traded on June 12th, 2020. ClinTex CTi’s total supply is 191,311,840 coins and its circulating supply is 114,445,175 coins. The official message board for ClinTex CTi is clintex.medium.com . The official website for ClinTex CTi is clintex.io . The Reddit community for ClinTex CTi is https://reddit.com/r/ClinTexCTi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ClinTex CTi’s official Twitter account is @ClinTexCTi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Clinical Trials Intelligence is a distributed technology platform that incorporates predictive data analytics, machine learning (AI), and the innovative use of smart contracts to drive significant quality and operational improvements in clinical trials. ClinTex delivers intuitive blockchain-based self service analytic solutions to the pharmaceutical industry. ClinTex claims their novel Clinical Trials Intelligence solution will enhance clinical trial processes by providing tools to optimise Operational Efficiency, Clinical Data Quality and Medical Review. “

ClinTex CTi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ClinTex CTi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ClinTex CTi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ClinTex CTi using one of the exchanges listed above.

