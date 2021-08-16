Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) Short Interest Up 72.6% in July

Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 117,900 shares, an increase of 72.6% from the July 15th total of 68,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 341,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of GLO stock opened at $13.06 on Monday. Clough Global Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $8.74 and a twelve month high of $13.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.1087 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.99%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLO. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 80.8% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 26,096 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 11,664 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter worth $321,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 40,637 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 11,017 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 41,147 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 67.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 81,961 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 32,903 shares in the last quarter.

About Clough Global Opportunities Fund

Clough Global Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in both investment grade and non-investment grade issues.

