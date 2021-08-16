CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Acquired by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in CME Group during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in CME Group by 370.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in CME Group during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CME Group by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

In other CME Group news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 29,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.83, for a total transaction of $6,114,070.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,699,378.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Winkler sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total transaction of $759,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,400 shares in the company, valued at $5,511,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,092 shares of company stock valued at $8,509,419 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CME has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. decreased their price target on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CME Group from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.57.

Shares of CME opened at $207.03 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $212.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $74.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.39 and a beta of 0.43. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.89 and a 52-week high of $221.82.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. CME Group had a net margin of 41.64% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.57%.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

