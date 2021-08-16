Code Chain New Continent Limited (NASDAQ:CCNC) Short Interest Up 90.7% in July

Code Chain New Continent Limited (NASDAQ:CCNC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 127,800 shares, an increase of 90.7% from the July 15th total of 67,000 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 641,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of CCNC opened at $1.58 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.08. Code Chain New Continent has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $11.62.

Get Code Chain New Continent alerts:

Code Chain New Continent (NASDAQ:CCNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter. Code Chain New Continent had a negative return on equity of 77.55% and a negative net margin of 182.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.38 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCNC. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Code Chain New Continent during the second quarter valued at $326,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Code Chain New Continent during the 1st quarter worth about $359,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Code Chain New Continent during the 1st quarter valued at about $176,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Code Chain New Continent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Code Chain New Continent in the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. Institutional investors own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Code Chain New Continent Company Profile

Code Chain New Continent Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the coal and mobile gaming businesses in China. It is involved in the sales, storage, transportation, and processing of steam coal, as well as iron ore trading and refined processing business. The company also engages in the sale of coke, steel, construction materials, mechanical equipment, and steel scraps.

Featured Article: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for Code Chain New Continent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Code Chain New Continent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.