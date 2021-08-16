Code Chain New Continent Limited (NASDAQ:CCNC) Short Interest Up 90.7% in July

Code Chain New Continent Limited (NASDAQ:CCNC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 127,800 shares, an increase of 90.7% from the July 15th total of 67,000 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 641,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of CCNC opened at $1.58 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.08. Code Chain New Continent has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $11.62.
Code Chain New Continent (NASDAQ:CCNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter. Code Chain New Continent had a negative return on equity of 77.55% and a negative net margin of 182.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.38 million during the quarter.
Code Chain New Continent Company Profile
Code Chain New Continent Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the coal and mobile gaming businesses in China. It is involved in the sales, storage, transportation, and processing of steam coal, as well as iron ore trading and refined processing business. The company also engages in the sale of coke, steel, construction materials, mechanical equipment, and steel scraps.
