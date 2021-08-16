Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $291.58 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) will post $291.58 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cognex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $289.40 million to $293.76 million. Cognex posted sales of $251.07 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cognex will report full year sales of $1.04 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.05 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.20 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cognex.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Cognex had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 30.96%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CGNX. Zacks Investment Research raised Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. HSBC downgraded shares of Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cognex from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cognex in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Cognex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.88.

In other Cognex news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte sold 333 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $26,649.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,649.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CGNX. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Cognex by 698.2% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 831,650 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $69,904,000 after buying an additional 727,459 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in Cognex during the first quarter worth $54,404,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cognex by 52.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,886,954 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $156,598,000 after purchasing an additional 649,320 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in Cognex by 23.5% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,280,344 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $272,236,000 after purchasing an additional 623,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Cognex by 43.0% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,612,191 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $133,795,000 after purchasing an additional 484,581 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cognex stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $82.76. 654,794 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 735,646. The firm has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a PE ratio of 48.68 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.79. Cognex has a fifty-two week low of $58.82 and a fifty-two week high of $101.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.00%.

Cognex

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

