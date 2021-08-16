Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.124 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th.
Shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund stock opened at $27.33 on Monday. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund has a one year low of $19.02 and a one year high of $27.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.74.
About Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund
