Colicity Inc.’s Lock-Up Period To Expire on August 23rd (OTCMKTS:COLIU)

Colicity’s (OTCMKTS:COLIU) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, August 23rd. Colicity had issued 30,000,000 shares in its IPO on February 24th. The total size of the offering was $300,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of Colicity’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Shares of Colicity stock opened at $9.91 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.02. Colicity has a 52 week low of $9.82 and a 52 week high of $10.90.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Condor Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Colicity during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Colicity in the first quarter worth $101,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Colicity in the first quarter worth $101,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Colicity in the first quarter worth $105,000. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new position in Colicity in the first quarter worth $145,000.

Colicity Inc is a Special Purpose Acquisition Company. It was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Kirkland, Washington.

