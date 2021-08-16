Collateral Pay Trading 7.2% Lower Over Last Week (COLL)

Collateral Pay (CURRENCY:COLL) traded 18.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. Over the last seven days, Collateral Pay has traded down 7.2% against the US dollar. One Collateral Pay coin can currently be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00000645 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Collateral Pay has a total market capitalization of $1.88 million and $1.22 million worth of Collateral Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002164 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.32 or 0.00054767 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.38 or 0.00134930 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.37 or 0.00160879 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00004035 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,431.56 or 1.00435854 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $427.39 or 0.00924495 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,177.50 or 0.06873241 BTC.

Collateral Pay Profile

Collateral Pay’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,310,206 coins. Collateral Pay’s official Twitter account is @CollateralDefi

