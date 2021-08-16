Comparing AG&E (OTCMKTS:AGNUQ) and CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM)

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) and AG&E (OTCMKTS:AGNUQ) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

Get CommScope alerts:

This table compares CommScope and AG&E’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CommScope -4.02% 192.26% 3.15% AG&E N/A N/A N/A

74.2% of CommScope shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of CommScope shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 31.3% of AG&E shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CommScope and AG&E’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CommScope $8.44 billion 0.36 -$573.40 million $1.10 13.69 AG&E N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

AG&E has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CommScope.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for CommScope and AG&E, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CommScope 1 1 7 0 2.67 AG&E 0 0 0 0 N/A

CommScope presently has a consensus target price of $21.88, indicating a potential upside of 45.25%. Given CommScope’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe CommScope is more favorable than AG&E.

Summary

CommScope beats AG&E on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

CommScope Company Profile

CommScope Holding Co., Inc. engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband; Home; Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); and Venue and Campus Networks(VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

AG&E Company Profile

AG&E Holdings Inc. is a global distributor and manufacturer of liquid crystal display (LCD) video monitors and other related parts. It distributes products for gaming machine manufacturers, casinos, coin-operated video game manufacturers, and other display integrators markets. AG&E Holdings Inc., formerly known as Wells-Gardner Electronics Corporation, is headquartered in McCook, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for CommScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.