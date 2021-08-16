Comparing AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) and H-CYTE (OTCMKTS:HCYT)

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) and H-CYTE (OTCMKTS:HCYT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.0% of AngioDynamics shares are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of AngioDynamics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.5% of H-CYTE shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for AngioDynamics and H-CYTE, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AngioDynamics 0 1 0 1 3.00 H-CYTE 0 0 0 0 N/A

AngioDynamics currently has a consensus target price of $30.00, indicating a potential upside of 10.54%. Given AngioDynamics’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe AngioDynamics is more favorable than H-CYTE.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AngioDynamics and H-CYTE’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AngioDynamics $291.01 million 3.59 -$31.55 million $0.05 542.80 H-CYTE $2.15 million 2.52 -$6.46 million N/A N/A

H-CYTE has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AngioDynamics.

Profitability

This table compares AngioDynamics and H-CYTE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AngioDynamics -10.84% 0.41% 0.32% H-CYTE -360.87% N/A -52.23%

Volatility & Risk

AngioDynamics has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, H-CYTE has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

AngioDynamics beats H-CYTE on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AngioDynamics

AngioDynamics, Inc. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical devices for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease, and oncology. It offers ablation systems, fluid management systems, vascular access, angiographic, drainage. thrombolytic, and venous products. The company was founded by Eamonn P. Hobbs on February 9, 1988 and is headquartered in Latham, NY.

About H-CYTE

H-Cyte, Inc. engages in the developing and delivering treatments for patients with chronic respiratory and pulmonary disorders. It offers DenerveX device, which provides pain relief from facet joint syndrome. The company was founded by Scott M. W. Haufe and Steven Gorlin on July 30, 2013 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

