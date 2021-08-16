Comparing Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) and GDS (NASDAQ:GDS)

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) and Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares GDS and Eventbrite’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GDS -14.32% -5.18% -1.93% Eventbrite -119.11% -38.62% -11.10%

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for GDS and Eventbrite, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GDS 0 2 6 0 2.75 Eventbrite 0 1 1 0 2.50

GDS currently has a consensus target price of $105.83, indicating a potential upside of 82.79%. Eventbrite has a consensus target price of $18.50, indicating a potential upside of 4.58%. Given GDS’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe GDS is more favorable than Eventbrite.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares GDS and Eventbrite’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GDS $879.54 million 12.30 -$97.38 million ($0.72) -80.42 Eventbrite $106.01 million 15.74 -$224.72 million ($2.52) -7.02

GDS has higher revenue and earnings than Eventbrite. GDS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eventbrite, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

55.1% of GDS shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.0% of Eventbrite shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.8% of Eventbrite shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

GDS has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eventbrite has a beta of 3.09, indicating that its share price is 209% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

GDS beats Eventbrite on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GDS

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations. The company has a strategic partnership with GIC Private Limited to develop and operate hyperscale build-to-suit data centers in China. GDS Holdings Limited was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About Eventbrite

Eventbrite, Inc. provides event management services encompassing online ticketing, event hosting, organization, promotion, and advertising. It offers virtual events, online webinars, online classes, virtual runs, online zumba classes, and online yoga. The company was founded by Alan Michael Braverman, Renaud Visage, Kevin E. Hartz and Julia Hartz in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

