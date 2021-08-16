Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Insider Acquires $69,052.50 in Stock

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) insider D Eugene Ewing purchased 2,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.50 per share, with a total value of $69,052.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 84,449 shares in the company, valued at $2,322,347.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Compass Diversified stock opened at $27.69 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 1.82. Compass Diversified has a fifty-two week low of $16.35 and a fifty-two week high of $27.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.71%. This is a boost from Compass Diversified’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

Several brokerages have commented on CODI. TheStreet downgraded shares of Compass Diversified from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Diversified in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Compass Diversified from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Compass Diversified in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Compass Diversified in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Compass Diversified in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Compass Diversified in the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.68% of the company’s stock.

Compass Diversified Company Profile

Compass Diversified Holdings is a public company that owns and manages a diverse of middle-market businesses. The company offers its shareholders an opportunity to own profitable middle-market businesses that hold highly defensible positions in their individual market niches. Their model for creating shareholder value involves discipline in identifying and valuing businesses and proactive engagement with the management teams of the companies they acquire.

