Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 618 Shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV)

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) by 3.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 618 shares during the period. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Europe ETF were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GFS Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 9,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in iShares Europe ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 47,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,402,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 6,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period.

Get iShares Europe ETF alerts:

iShares Europe ETF stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $55.31. 10,327 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,367. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.12. iShares Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $39.29 and a 12 month high of $55.73.

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.