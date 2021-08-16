Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) by 82.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 355,226 shares during the quarter. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF accounts for 0.5% of Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. owned about 0.10% of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF worth $3,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARKF. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 137.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,339,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,469,000 after purchasing an additional 774,749 shares during the period. HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,998,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 238.2% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 390,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,979,000 after acquiring an additional 275,367 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the second quarter worth about $11,877,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 89.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 325,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,655,000 after purchasing an additional 153,985 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA ARKF traded down $1.10 on Monday, hitting $51.11. 77,840 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,120,679. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.13. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.73 and a fifty-two week high of $64.49.

