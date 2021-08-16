ContentBox (BOX) Market Capitalization Tops $3.49 Million

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 16th. ContentBox has a total market capitalization of $3.49 million and $40,410.00 worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ContentBox has traded 9.4% higher against the US dollar. One ContentBox coin can now be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00012457 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $259.65 or 0.00560027 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001045 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 37.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000059 BTC.

About ContentBox

ContentBox is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,719,946,327 coins. ContentBox’s official website is contentbox.one . The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for ContentBox is medium.com/contentbox . ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

Buying and Selling ContentBox

