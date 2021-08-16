Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Short Interest Update

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a drop of 46.6% from the July 15th total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 135,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

CTTAY traded up $0.23 on Monday, hitting $13.88. 66,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,780. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $9.86 and a 12-month high of $16.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.42. The firm has a market cap of $27.76 billion, a PE ratio of 46.27, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.61.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, June 7th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Continental AG is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of soft rubber products, rubberized fabrics, and solid tires. It operates through the following segments: Chassis and Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, ContiTech, and Other/Consolidation. The Chassis and Safety segment intergrates intelligent systems to improve driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

