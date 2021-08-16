Contrasting SELLAS Life Sciences Group (SLS) and Its Competitors

SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NASDAQ: SLS) is one of 870 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare SELLAS Life Sciences Group to related companies based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Get SELLAS Life Sciences Group alerts:

This table compares SELLAS Life Sciences Group and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio SELLAS Life Sciences Group $1.90 million -$16.76 million -4.77 SELLAS Life Sciences Group Competitors $1.71 billion $122.53 million -2.29

SELLAS Life Sciences Group’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than SELLAS Life Sciences Group. SELLAS Life Sciences Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

SELLAS Life Sciences Group has a beta of 1.56, suggesting that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SELLAS Life Sciences Group’s competitors have a beta of 1.27, suggesting that their average stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares SELLAS Life Sciences Group and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SELLAS Life Sciences Group N/A -70.56% -43.39% SELLAS Life Sciences Group Competitors -3,603.04% -118.70% -27.20%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.2% of SELLAS Life Sciences Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.1% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of SELLAS Life Sciences Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.6% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for SELLAS Life Sciences Group and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SELLAS Life Sciences Group 0 0 4 0 3.00 SELLAS Life Sciences Group Competitors 4904 18292 39936 773 2.57

SELLAS Life Sciences Group currently has a consensus target price of $18.38, indicating a potential upside of 82.47%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 61.36%. Given SELLAS Life Sciences Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SELLAS Life Sciences Group is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

SELLAS Life Sciences Group competitors beat SELLAS Life Sciences Group on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About SELLAS Life Sciences Group

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapeutic for cancer indications. The firm’s product pipeline includes galinpepimut-S and nelipepimut-S. The company was founded by Angelos M. Stergiou on April 3, 2006 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for SELLAS Life Sciences Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SELLAS Life Sciences Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.