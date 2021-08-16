Cordasco Financial Network Cuts Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Cordasco Financial Network lowered its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,785,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $314,644,000 after buying an additional 28,003 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 20.1% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 2.4% during the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 7,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 5.6% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 66,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,509,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

ADP stock traded up $0.89 during trading on Monday, hitting $216.06. 30,177 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,776,410. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $203.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.40, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.73. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.31 and a 1 year high of $217.15.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 44.73% and a net margin of 17.32%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.79%.

In other news, VP Alexander Quevedo sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total value of $198,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 4,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $916,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,961 shares of company stock valued at $1,605,844. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $212.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $192.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.57.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

