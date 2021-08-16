Cordasco Financial Network Sells 1,083 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Cordasco Financial Network decreased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,083 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $191,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $454,000. Welch & Forbes LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. City Holding Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 106.2% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Finally, Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 177,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,419,000 after purchasing an additional 11,339 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR traded down $1.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $172.70. The company had a trading volume of 9,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,917. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $172.58. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $106.13 and a 12 month high of $180.99.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

