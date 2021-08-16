Cordasco Financial Network Sells 344 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Cordasco Financial Network cut its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 344 shares during the period. Altria Group comprises approximately 1.2% of Cordasco Financial Network’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Cordasco Financial Network’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Altria Group by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 7,290 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,422,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,769,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 43,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 13,444 shares during the last quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 76,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,920,000 after purchasing an additional 9,159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

MO traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $48.40. 347,370 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,524,593. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.70. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.83 and a 1 year high of $52.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. Altria Group had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 268.09%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.90%.

MO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.75.

In related news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.59 per share, with a total value of $99,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.