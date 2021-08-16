Cordasco Financial Network Sells 43 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Cordasco Financial Network cut its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 475 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 43 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock during the first quarter worth $25,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock during the second quarter worth $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock by 428.6% during the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 37 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock by 60.0% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock during the first quarter worth $35,000. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,011.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $944.00 to $1,017.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $773.00 to $803.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $890.00 to $984.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $943.17.

In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total value of $154,787.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total transaction of $1,847,467.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLK stock traded up $5.93 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $922.79. The stock had a trading volume of 8,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,328. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $880.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $531.39 and a 12 month high of $922.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.14.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.33 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 16.30%. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $4.13 per share. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.85%.

