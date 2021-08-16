Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Acquires 5,207 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 14.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,655 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,207 shares during the period. AutoZone makes up about 3.2% of Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC owned 0.19% of AutoZone worth $60,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Townsend & Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 1st quarter worth about $2,959,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in AutoZone by 192.1% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 27,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,440,000 after acquiring an additional 18,002 shares during the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in AutoZone by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,684,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039 shares during the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. boosted its stake in AutoZone by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 16,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,637,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in AutoZone by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. 79.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Mark A. Finestone sold 7,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,556.75, for a total value of $12,298,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,855,356. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Ronald B. Griffin sold 7,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,608.29, for a total value of $11,285,370.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,944 shares of company stock valued at $52,299,958 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

AZO traded up $20.94 on Monday, hitting $1,633.55. 4,690 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,333. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,085.85 and a 12 month high of $1,666.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,535.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.96.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $26.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $18.62 by $7.86. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 163.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $14.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 88.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AZO. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,640.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,636.00 price target (down previously from $1,700.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Argus lowered shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,320.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $1,390.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AutoZone currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,554.00.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

