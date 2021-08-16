Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Has $1.45 Million Stake in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) by 57.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,940 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $1,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSM. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct during the first quarter worth about $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct during the first quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 22.9% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MSM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Stephens upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.33.

NYSE:MSM traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $85.18. 4,465 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 396,466. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $88.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.92. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.09 and a fifty-two week high of $96.23. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 1.10.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 22.06%. The business had revenue of $866.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $848.61 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 13th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 12th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.29%.

In other news, Director Louise K. Goeser sold 10,600 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.04, for a total value of $996,824.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,715,665.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Edward F. Martin, Jr. sold 705 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total transaction of $63,957.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MSC Industrial Direct Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

