Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Has $266,000 Stake in Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Roche were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roche by 67.9% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,548,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,442 shares during the last quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI increased its holdings in shares of Roche by 1.8% in the second quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 140,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,612,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Roche by 2.5% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 22,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roche by 1.9% in the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 62,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its holdings in shares of Roche by 7.8% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 7,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Roche in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Barclays set a $46.42 price objective on shares of Roche and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Roche from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.71.

Shares of RHHBY traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $50.17. The stock had a trading volume of 641,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,549,421. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Roche Holding AG has a 12 month low of $39.72 and a 12 month high of $50.33. The firm has a market cap of $342.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.87.

About Roche

Roche Holding AG operates as a research healthcare company. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Pharmaceutical segment refers to development of medicines in the field of oncology, immunology, ophthalmology, infectious diseases and neuroscience. The Diagnostic segment refers to diagnosis of diseases through an in vitro diagnostics process.

