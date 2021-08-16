Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Makes New $244,000 Investment in MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 339.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in MediaAlpha in the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in MediaAlpha in the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. 60.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Steven Yi sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $32,016.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 305,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,225,789.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Eugene Nonko sold 7,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.82, for a total value of $222,308.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 261,061 shares of company stock worth $9,790,299 over the last 90 days. 10.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MAX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MediaAlpha from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of MediaAlpha from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. raised shares of MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $62.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup raised shares of MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MediaAlpha has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.63.

Shares of NYSE MAX traded down $1.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.00. 2,781 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,403. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -180.21. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.62 and a 52 week high of $70.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.64.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). As a group, analysts forecast that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

MediaAlpha Company Profile

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

