Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Makes New Investment in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in MP Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in MP Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in MP Materials by 2,535.3% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. 61.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MP Materials alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MP Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $40.00 to $37.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.28.

In other MP Materials news, Director Andrew A. Mcknight sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total value of $5,725,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 31,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total transaction of $1,014,344.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 263,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,410,251.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MP traded down $2.54 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $34.21. 257,608 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,398,554. The company has a current ratio of 13.80, a quick ratio of 13.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 158.23 and a beta of 4.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.39. MP Materials Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.80 and a twelve month high of $51.77.

MP Materials Profile

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

Featured Story: When is a capital gain realized?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP).

Receive News & Ratings for MP Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MP Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.