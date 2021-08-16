Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Purchases 341 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,024 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $4,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Investors Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at $243,000. City Holding Co. raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 107.6% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 3,847 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. Allegiant Private Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Allegiant Private Advisors LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 11,787 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 170,157 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $22,561,000 after acquiring an additional 23,181 shares in the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $206,039.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $242,220.00. Insiders sold a total of 3,411 shares of company stock valued at $458,160 in the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QCOM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.81.

Shares of QCOM traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $148.03. The company had a trading volume of 269,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,191,748. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $108.30 and a 52-week high of $167.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $141.10.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 102.31% and a net margin of 28.25%. Analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 81.44%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

