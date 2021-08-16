Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,565 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Corning were worth $8,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Corning during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Corning during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Corning by 6,540.0% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Corning during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Corning during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 37,537 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total value of $1,535,638.67. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 184,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,554,604.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 81,271 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $3,575,924.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,792,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 4,229 shares of company stock worth $179,767 and sold 157,474 shares worth $6,761,975. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Corning stock opened at $40.31 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $34.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.15. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $30.16 and a 1-year high of $46.82.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 22.22% and a net margin of 13.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.06%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.13.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

