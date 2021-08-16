Country Club Trust Company n.a. Has $210,000 Stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. decreased its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 9,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 17,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF stock opened at $65.90 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.98. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 1-year low of $33.48 and a 1-year high of $72.90.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

