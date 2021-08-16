Country Club Trust Company n.a. Makes New $251,000 Investment in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. bought a new position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 0.9% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,713,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $675,686,000 after buying an additional 72,260 shares in the last quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 5.7% in the first quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 3,223,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $282,262,000 after buying an additional 173,475 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 5.2% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,178,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $278,380,000 after buying an additional 156,111 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 9.1% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,530,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $221,566,000 after buying an additional 210,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the first quarter worth approximately $179,560,000. 20.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Thomson Reuters stock opened at $114.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $56.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.43. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 52 week low of $74.82 and a 52 week high of $115.29.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 111.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.30%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TRI. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from C$135.00 to C$155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.20.

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

