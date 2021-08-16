Cowen Cuts AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) Price Target to $14.00

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) had its target price cut by Cowen from $32.00 to $14.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on APPH. Barclays began coverage on shares of AppHarvest in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AppHarvest from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

APPH opened at $7.60 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.08. AppHarvest has a twelve month low of $7.20 and a twelve month high of $42.90.

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.10).

In other AppHarvest news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $49,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APPH. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of AppHarvest in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of AppHarvest in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AppHarvest in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AppHarvest in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of AppHarvest in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 46.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AppHarvest Company Profile

AppHarvest, Inc, a development stage company, builds and operates high-tech greenhouses to grow fruits and vegetables in the United States. Its products include tomatoes and leafy greens. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

