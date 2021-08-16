CPChain (CPC) 1-Day Volume Tops $125,935.00

CPChain (CURRENCY:CPC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 16th. CPChain has a market cap of $2.21 million and approximately $125,935.00 worth of CPChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CPChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, CPChain has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $204.57 or 0.00442598 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003363 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00012128 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002882 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $731.51 or 0.01582687 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000016 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000271 BTC.

CPChain (CRYPTO:CPC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 17th, 2018. CPChain’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 376,765,852 coins. The Reddit community for CPChain is /r/CPChain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CPChain’s official Twitter account is @Capricoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here . CPChain’s official website is www.cpchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CPChain is a new distributed infrastructure for next generation Internet of Things (IoT). CPChain intends to build a fundamental data platform for IoT system in combination with distributed storage, encryption computation and blockchain technologies, providing the whole process solution from data acquisition, storage, sharing to application. Based on the Ethereum network, the CPC token is the utility token of the CPChain system. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CPChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CPChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CPChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

