Craig J. Aniszewski Sells 28,119 Shares of Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) Stock

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) COO Craig J. Aniszewski sold 28,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total value of $256,445.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 503,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,591,181.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Summit Hotel Properties stock opened at $9.11 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $969.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 2.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.35. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.72 and a 52 week high of $11.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. Summit Hotel Properties had a negative return on equity of 12.12% and a negative net margin of 52.10%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 10.5% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 3,303,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,563,000 after acquiring an additional 313,574 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 27.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,286,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,393,000 after acquiring an additional 705,607 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 35.0% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,760,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,752,000 after acquiring an additional 715,689 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 10.4% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,681,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,249,000 after acquiring an additional 252,156 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 3.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,131,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,891,000 after acquiring an additional 61,272 shares during the period. 86.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price target on Summit Hotel Properties from $11.50 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

About Summit Hotel Properties

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates as a self-managed hotel investment company. It focuses on owning premium-branded select-service hotels. Its hotels are located in corporate offices and headquarters, retail centers, airports, state capitols, convention centers, universities, and leisure attractions.

