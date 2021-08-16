Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Buys 1,118 Shares of Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL) by 33.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,431 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF during the 1st quarter worth $73,370,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF by 125.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 150,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,058,000 after buying an additional 84,046 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF by 154.5% during the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. now owns 118,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,891,000 after buying an additional 71,817 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 856,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,111,000 after buying an additional 64,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF during the 1st quarter worth $3,211,000.

Get Global X Funds - Global X Social Media ETF alerts:

Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF stock opened at $63.61 on Monday. Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF has a 52 week low of $46.27 and a 52 week high of $79.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.47.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Funds - Global X Social Media ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Funds - Global X Social Media ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.