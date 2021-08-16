Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Buys 243 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 30.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,040 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 535,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,395,000 after acquiring an additional 8,316 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 506,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,800,000 after acquiring an additional 14,155 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 458,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,534,000 after acquiring an additional 49,007 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 393,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,946,000 after acquiring an additional 19,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 220,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,412,000 after acquiring an additional 6,368 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VHT opened at $257.72 on Monday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $194.51 and a 1 year high of $260.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $250.25.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

