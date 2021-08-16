Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Buys New Stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 11,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 30.3% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 17,138,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,002,000 after acquiring an additional 3,985,477 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 12.4% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,132,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,919,000 after buying an additional 1,006,917 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 49.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,389,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,571,000 after buying an additional 1,786,850 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 42.5% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,484,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,566,000 after buying an additional 1,338,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth $149,067,000.

NYSEARCA SPDW opened at $37.64 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.18. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $28.10 and a 12-month high of $38.38.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

