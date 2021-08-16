Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $366,000 Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 13.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 925 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. West Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. 62.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $447.82 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $408.85. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $307.00 and a 1 year high of $448.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $44.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.82 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

In related news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total value of $1,902,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,627 shares in the company, valued at $19,645,622.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total value of $1,464,358.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,787 shares of company stock worth $7,549,944. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on COST shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $352.00 to $363.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $420.00.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

