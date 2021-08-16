Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Purchases 37 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 2.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PH. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter worth $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter worth $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter worth $28,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.09% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $293.00 on Monday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12-month low of $192.25 and a 12-month high of $324.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $302.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.06. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 26.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 16.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 27.39%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PH. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $366.00 to $327.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $364.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.64.

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. The firm also provides engineered solutions for mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets. It operates through the following segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers products to original equipment manufacturers.

