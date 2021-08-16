Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) Receives $10.02 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.02.

CS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Credit Suisse Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group raised Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Credit Suisse Group during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 365.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 3,276 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 27.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 2,474.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 6,507 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 29.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. 1.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CS opened at $10.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.32. Credit Suisse Group has a 12 month low of $9.28 and a 12 month high of $14.95.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.11). Credit Suisse Group had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 0.42%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Credit Suisse Group will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

About Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group AG is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Swiss Universal Bank; International Wealth Management; Asia Pacific; and Investment Banking and Capital Markets. The Swiss Universal Bank segment offers comprehensive advice and financial solutions to private, corporate, and institutional clients in Switzerland.

