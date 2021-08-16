Credit Suisse Group Cuts Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) Price Target to $24.00

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) had its price target decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Humanigen from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Humanigen in a report on Friday, July 9th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Humanigen in a report on Friday, July 9th. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Humanigen in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Humanigen from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.38.

Get Humanigen alerts:

Humanigen stock opened at $16.92 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.59. Humanigen has a fifty-two week low of $7.50 and a fifty-two week high of $29.20. The company has a market cap of $999.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.46 and a beta of -2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.34). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Humanigen will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Dale Chappell sold 1,000,000 shares of Humanigen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total value of $17,800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward P. Jordan sold 14,700 shares of Humanigen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total transaction of $295,176.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,700 shares in the company, valued at $295,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,314,317 shares of company stock worth $42,015,684 over the last quarter. 37.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Humanigen by 21.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Humanigen during the first quarter worth $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Humanigen during the second quarter worth $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Humanigen during the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Humanigen during the second quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.45% of the company’s stock.

About Humanigen

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of immuno-oncology and immunology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

Recommended Story: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Humanigen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humanigen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.