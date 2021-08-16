Credit Suisse Group Raises Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Price Target to $150.00

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) had its price target lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the medical research company’s stock.

DGX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Quest Diagnostics presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $146.89.

Shares of NYSE DGX opened at $148.22 on Friday. Quest Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $104.10 and a 1 year high of $150.34. The stock has a market cap of $18.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 32.62%. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is currently 22.18%.

In other news, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 32,788 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total transaction of $4,590,647.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 290,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,636,502.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 12,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.30, for a total transaction of $1,702,524.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,503 shares of company stock worth $7,630,451 in the last 90 days. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,999 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 7,133 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 25,886 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,416,000 after acquiring an additional 3,281 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 22,185 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

