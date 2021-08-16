Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) Shares Bought by Slow Capital Inc.

Slow Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,048 shares of the LED producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,710 shares during the quarter. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Cree were worth $1,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CREE. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cree by 81.0% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 5,847 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Cree by 0.8% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,065 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cree by 3.5% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,447 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of Cree by 3.7% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 185,414 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $20,049,000 after acquiring an additional 6,590 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Cree by 2.2% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,160 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 94.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cree alerts:

Shares of Cree stock opened at $90.82 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.11. Cree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.39 and a 52 week high of $129.90. The company has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a PE ratio of -24.22 and a beta of 1.48.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CREE shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Cree from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cree from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cree from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.92.

Cree Profile

Cree, Inc is a manufacturer of lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) products, lighting products and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications. It operates through the following segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products. The Wolfspeed segment products consists of silicon carbide (SiC) and gallium nitride (GaN) materials, power devices and RF devices based on silicon (Si) and wide bandgap semiconductor materials.

See Also: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Cree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.